Apple has Filed for the 'iPhone for Life' Trademark

Today Patently Apple stumbled on a trademark filing that is shown as not being made public as of yet. The space usually provided for date of publication doesn't exist. Apple filed for the trademark earlier this year.

The Hong Kong database shows that Apple filed for the trademark 'iPhone for Life' in early April 2020. I've never seen that trademark in the US market, but did find it in other countries, associated with foreign telecoms and Apple shops.

Has Apple been experimenting with some kind of new iPhone program? Well, not really. I think that Apple's "iPhone Upgrade Program" is one in the same thing.

Perhaps it's simply a matter of rebranding the program or one to be used only by Apple Partners to distinguish it from their own program.

Below are a few examples of the pending trademark slogan in use outside the U.S.









Apple's filed trademark in Hong Kong under #305380876 was filed under International Classes 35 and 36 as presented below:

Class 35: "Retail store services and retail store services provided via communications networks featuring handheld mobile digital electronic devices and other consumer electronics, computer software, accessories, peripherals and carrying cases for the aforesaid devices, and pre-recorded music; product demonstrations provided in-store and via communications networks; information and consultation in connection with the foregoing; computerized data storage and retrieval services for digital text, data, image, audio, and video works; information and consultation in connection therewith."

Class 36: "Financial services; financing services; banking services; financing of loans; extension of retail credit; installment loans; lease-purchase financing; debit and credit card services; issuance of credit cards; payment services; financial transaction services; electronic payment processing services; electronic payment processing services using biometric technology for identification and authentication; financial services, namely, accepting, processing, authenticating, managing and reconciling electronic payments and electronic payment transactions; insurance and warranty services; providing and underwriting warranty and extended warranty contracts; gift card and prepaid card services; providing rebates at participating establishments of others through use of a membership card; providing cash and other rebates for credit card use as part of a customer loyalty program; charitable fundraising services; financial counseling services; financial advice and consultancy services; providing financial information about stocks; providing information in the fields of investment and finance."

Apple's Hong Kong Trademark Filing-in-Part for 'iPhone for Life'