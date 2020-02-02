« Facebook's Zuckerberg Doubles Down on End-to-End Encryption no matter who it 'Pisses Off' | Main | To Avoid a new Indian Tax this Spring, Apple Gave Wistron the Green Light to Manufacture iPhone Circuit Boards Locally »

February 02, 2020

Apple Launches Two new Apple Arcade Ads Promoting Oceanhorn 2 and more

1 X cover Apple Arcade

 

Earlier today Patently Apple posted a report titled "In a new Promotion, popular Apple Arcade Gaming Characters have been Uniquely integrated into Apple's Homepage." Apple's big Apple Arcade push today now includes two new Apple Arcade ads.

 

Apple Arcade — Oceanhorn 2 Livestream— Hero Takes on Giant Octopus

 

For the first ad Apple states: "Watch as Hero from Oceanhorn 2 tries to defeat the giant octopus. Play Oceanhorn 2 exclusively on Apple Arcade, home of over 100 new games, with no ads or in-app purchases."

 

 

Apple Arcade — A New World to Play In

 

 

