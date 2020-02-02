Apple Launches Two new Apple Arcade Ads Promoting Oceanhorn 2 and more

Earlier today Patently Apple posted a report titled "In a new Promotion, popular Apple Arcade Gaming Characters have been Uniquely integrated into Apple's Homepage." Apple's big Apple Arcade push today now includes two new Apple Arcade ads.

Apple Arcade — Oceanhorn 2 Livestream— Hero Takes on Giant Octopus

For the first ad Apple states: "Watch as Hero from Oceanhorn 2 tries to defeat the giant octopus. Play Oceanhorn 2 exclusively on Apple Arcade, home of over 100 new games, with no ads or in-app purchases."

Apple Arcade — A New World to Play In