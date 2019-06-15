« Apple Filed for two Trademarks covering 'Apple Search Ads' in Hong Kong and the 'Close your Rings' Trademark in the U.S. | Main | Apple sued for iDevices Allegedly Infringing a "Universal Keyboard" Patent »

June 15, 2019

Massive Lineup outside Apple's new Store in Taipei shows us that they still have the Magic

1 Cover Apple Xinyi A13 Outside-Thousands-Customers Taipei Patently Apple report June 15 2019

 

The lineup to get into Apple's new Xinyi A13 Store in Taipei this morning shows us that Apple still has the magic. This is Apple's second store in Taiwan. For the first time, Apple hosted an artist-led Today at Apple sessions in Taiwan featuring world-class creators, including local artists based in Taiwan. Below is a photo of Singer Eve Ai performing.

 

2 Apple Xinyi A13 Singer Eve Ai JUNE 15 2019 TAIPEI PATENTLY APPLE
2 Apple Xinyi A13 Singer Eve Ai JUNE 15 2019 TAIPEI PATENTLY APPLE
2 Apple Xinyi A13 Singer Eve Ai JUNE 15 2019 TAIPEI PATENTLY APPLE
2 Apple Xinyi A13 Singer Eve Ai JUNE 15 2019 TAIPEI PATENTLY APPLE

 

Over half of the 155 team members at Apple Xinyi A13 come from stores across the region and collectively speak more than 10 languages. Creative Pros, the liberal arts equivalent to Apple’s technical Geniuses, are experts in one or more areas of the arts and ready to pass along their knowledge to Apple users of all levels.


6 X side view of new Apple Store Ainyi A13 June 15 2019Last photo by Homekit News and Reviews

 

One Fan's Journey to the new Apple Xinyi A13 Store

 

 

10.0F - Apple News Bar

About Making Comments on our Site: Patently Apple reserves the right to post, dismiss or edit any comments. Those using abusive language or negative behavior will result in being blacklisted on Disqus.

 

 

Posted by on June 15, 2019 at 05:34 AM in 5. Apple News |

comments powered by Disqus

Search