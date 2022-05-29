Our IP report covers Apple’s latest Design patents while revealing the U.S. Company that has multiple trademark filings on record for ‘RealityOS’

This past week Apple filed for three trademarks including Apple Self Repair Service, Rap Life and Country Faith while receiving a series of design patents from the U.S. by the U.S. Patent Office. Perhaps on a timelier note, a rumor via a tweet about RealityOS was posted today. This is the rumored branding for Apple’s future mixed reality headset operation system. However, the tweet was a little disingenuous by not providing the actual trademark filer being Realityo Systems LLC. One large list was presented in European and presented to you in the screenshot below.

(Click on image to Greatly Enlarge)

In the USA, Realityo Systems LLC has three trademark filings with one of them presented in-part below.

Whether Realityo Systems is an IP holding company hoping for a company like Apple to acquire it or is actually acting on behalf of Apple is unknown at this time. Interestingly enough the company is located in Delaware where Apple has hidden other trademarks in the past like “iPad” in 2010.

A second RealityOS Trademark filing for TMRW Foundation IP & Holding S.a.r.l in Luxembourg was filed under number 88726903. It was filed under two International Classes as follows:

Class 009: “Computer software; Computer games software; Computer programs; Computer hardware. Computer game software, downloadable; Computer software platforms, recorded or downloadable; Smart glasses; Virtual reality headsets; Wearable computers.”

Class 042: “Virtual reality software design and development; Computer software design. Software as a service; Cloud computing; Computer programming.”

The classes for the two RealityOS trademarks from Realityo Systems LLC under numbers 97163164 and 97163139 also list International Classes 009 and 042 respectively yet provide lengthier entries.

Apple Self Service Repair

This week Apple officially filed for the trademark “Apple Self Service Repair” as presented in-part below,

Apple filed their trademark under the single International Class of 035: "Online retail store services provided via a global computer network featuring parts, tools and manuals for the repair of computers, computer peripherals and consumer electronic devices."

Apple also filed for two trademarks relating to two Apple Music stations Rap Life under trademark filing #97403751and Country Faith under trademark filing # 97408429.

Both Music stations were filed under International Class 041 covering: “Entertainment services, namely providing an ongoing radio program in the field of music; production and distribution of radio programs, videos, podcasts and sound recordings in the field of music; entertainment services, namely providing ongoing podcasts in the fields of entertainment and music; provision of information relating to music; entertainment services, namely curating songs for music playlists; entertainment services, namely compiling and publishing music playlists; providing non-downloadable customized music playlists via the internet and other communications networks; selecting non-downloadable music recordings to create musical playlists for others and publishing those musical playlists; providing a website portal featuring links to musical sound recordings; provision of live entertainment, namely, musical performances.”

Design Patents issues this Week

The key design patents issued to Apple this week for the U.S Patent and Trademark Office covered the AirPods Pro Case, the iPhone 12 Pro leather Sleeve with MagSafe and Components relating to AirPods Max as presented below.