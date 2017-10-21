« Ten Great Photos of the New Apple Michigan Avenue Store Opening in Chicago with Tim Cook and Angela Ahrendts | Main | The Original and Detailed 'Beddit' Biometrics Patent, now under Apple's name, was Discovered in Europe Today »

October 21, 2017

Apple Files for the 'Apple Music UP NEXT' Trademark just as Spotify announces its Copycat Feature called 'RISE'

1 cover jpeg Apple Music UP NEXT TM filing report

 

Apple filed two figurative trademark applications this week for "Apple Music UP NEXT" as noted in our cover graphic. Apple introduced the new feature back in April which is designed to promote music's next generation of artists on Apple Music. Just as Apple's trademark was being filed with USPTO, competitor Spotify announced its copycat emerging artist program that they're calling 'RISE'.

 

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office this week revealed that Apple filed for two trademarks. Their first trademark application # 87646704 for Apple Music UP NEXT was filed under International Class 041. Apple legal has chosen the scope of this class to cover the following:

 

"Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, and distribution of musical artist video documentary series; entertainment services, namely providing music, interviews, live music performances, and videos featuring musical artists; entertainment services, namely, a multimedia program series featuring musical artists distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media."

 

The trademark application # 87645544 for Apple Music UP NEXT was filed under International Class 038. Apple legal has chosen the scope of this class to cover the following:

 

"Streaming and broadcasting of performances, documentaries, music, and interviews featuring musical artists; streaming and broadcasting of audio and visual content featuring musical artists; transmission and delivery of audio and visual content featuring musical artists."

 

Apple provided the specimen below to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that illustrates the figurative trademark in use and in context on the Apple Music App on a Mac.

 

2 apple specimen for apple music up next

Apple also filed for this trademark in Hong Kong under applications # 304304088 (Text Only style) and #304304114 (figurative-styled TM) under the same International Classes.

 

The artist that's UP NEXT this month on Apple Music is Billie Eilish as noted from the screenshot below. Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell (born December 18, 2001), known professionally as Billie Eilish, is an American pop singer signed to Interscope Records.

 

3 BILLIE EILISH ON APPLE MUSIC

 

10.1 Bar - News

About Comments: Patently Apple reserves the right to post, dismiss or edit comments. Those using abusive language or negative behavior will result in being blacklisted on Disqus.

 

 

Posted by on October 21, 2017 at 05:56 AM in 4. Trademark, Design |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Search